Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $494,299.25 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

