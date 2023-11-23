Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 981,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,613,181.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.
- On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.
- On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $105,205.33.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.
- On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $325,380.00.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $18,690.01.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $14,824.95.
- On Monday, September 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $104,423.13.
Legacy Housing stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
