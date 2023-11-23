Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CAO Buys $44,464.50 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

