Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 75.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,322 shares of company stock worth $52,283,433. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

