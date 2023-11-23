Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $791.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

