DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
NYSE DKS opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.