DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE DKS opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

