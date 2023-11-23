DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $119.01, but opened at $129.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $130.56, with a volume of 1,697,855 shares.
The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.