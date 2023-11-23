Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,663 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $109,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.92 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.