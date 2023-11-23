Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $111,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $235,218,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after buying an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $68,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

