Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $113,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.34. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

