Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 152,308 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $110,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

VSTO opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

