Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop worth $113,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hilltop by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 48.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 55.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 13.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

HTH opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

