Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $108,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.