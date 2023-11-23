Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.87 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $106,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 60.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of EXLS opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

