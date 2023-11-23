Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.13 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801,431 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 346,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $115,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,565,609 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 868,950 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,333 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 541.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

