Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.57 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,791,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $116,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.18%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

