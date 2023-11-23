Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $109,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in SLM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

