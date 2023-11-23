Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $109,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ATI by 322.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

