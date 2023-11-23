Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 52,362 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $112,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $138,383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 783,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

View Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.