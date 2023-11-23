Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 58,779 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Stepan worth $107,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stepan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Trading Up 1.1 %

SCL stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $114.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s payout ratio is 64.32%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

