Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $110,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $92.78 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

