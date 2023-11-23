Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Energy worth $115,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 1,444,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

