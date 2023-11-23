Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $112,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

