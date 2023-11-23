Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,675,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $108,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 366.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 221,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 93,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.