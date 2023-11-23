Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 247,947 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,481,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Tronox worth $107,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

