Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,411 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $112,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 202,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

