Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 77,938 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,035,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Veradigm worth $113,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veradigm by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Veradigm by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 36.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Veradigm Stock Up 1.0 %

MDRX stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

