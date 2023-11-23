Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 2,698 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,763.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $517,946.82.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,140.42.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $218.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.52 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $223.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

