EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $487.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

