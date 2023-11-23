Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,646 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.