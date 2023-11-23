Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

