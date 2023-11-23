Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GWRE opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.