Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,853 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after buying an additional 322,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.