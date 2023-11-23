eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18% eGain 4.85% 7.58% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.15 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -20.55 eGain $97.42 million 2.44 $2.11 million $0.15 50.40

This table compares Bumble and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bumble and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $20.96, indicating a potential upside of 47.81%. eGain has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats Bumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

