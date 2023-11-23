Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Issues Earnings Results

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

