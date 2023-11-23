Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) & Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Head to Head Review

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer and Keyera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $78.56 billion 0.55 $4.33 billion $1.06 12.96 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.22

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Transfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Transfer and Keyera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 1 5 1 3.00 Keyera 0 2 3 0 2.60

Energy Transfer currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Keyera has a consensus target price of $32.06, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. Given Keyera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keyera is more favorable than Energy Transfer.

Dividends

Energy Transfer pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Energy Transfer pays out 117.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Keyera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 4.66% 11.98% 3.93% Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Keyera on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. The company owns and operates natural gas gathering and natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and a natural gas gathering system in Ohio, as well as transport and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. It owns approximately 5,650 miles of NGL pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities with working storage capacity of approximately 58 million barrels (MMBbls); and other NGL storage assets and terminal with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 25 MMBbls. The company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum product. It offers natural gas compression service; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal service; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

