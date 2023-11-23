Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

