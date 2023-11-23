Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Acquires $50,014.65 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Envista Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVST opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $390,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

