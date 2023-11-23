Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 75 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equinix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $794.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

