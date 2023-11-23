Equity Fund Lp Star Acquires 173,180 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star bought 173,180 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $45,026.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,467,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,651.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Star Equity alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $2,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 16,993 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $4,248.25.

On Monday, November 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 50,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 5,172 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $1,293.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 32,064 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $8,016.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 13,441 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,091.43.

On Monday, October 23rd, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 15,919 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,661.37.

On Thursday, October 19th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 92,639 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $21,306.97.

Star Equity Trading Up 3.0 %

Star Equity stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Star Equity Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.