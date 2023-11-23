Eric Young Sells 119,112 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Snap Trading Up 2.1 %
Snap stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
