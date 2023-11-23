Eric Young Sells 119,112 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Snap Trading Up 2.1 %

Snap stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.