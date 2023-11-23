Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 150,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 152,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ero Copper Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

