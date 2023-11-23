Everdome Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Everdome has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $667,582.03 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everdome has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

