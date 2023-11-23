Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

