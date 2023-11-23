Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

