Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 62.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exponent by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Exponent Stock Down 0.1 %

EXPO stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

