F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

