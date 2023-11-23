Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $113,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,591 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,065.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $915.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $852.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $570.81 and a 12-month high of $1,077.14.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

