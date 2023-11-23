Financial Analysis: Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) & Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Hamilton Beach Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Hamilton Beach Brands pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands $640.95 million 0.31 $25.27 million $0.92 15.30 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 5.53

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Beach Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands 2.08% 10.44% 3.53% Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats Arçelik Anonim Sirketi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens. The company also provides air purifiers under the Clorox and TrueAir brand; consumer products under the Hamilton Beach and Proctor Silex brands; and commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands, as well as products under the Hamilton Beach Professional in the premium market. In addition, it offers countertop appliances under the Wolf Gourmet brand; water filtration systems under the Brita brand; garment care products under CHI brand; injection care management system under the Hamilton Beach Health brand; farm-to-table and field-to-table food processing equipment under the Weston brand; cocktail delivery system under the Bartesian brand; and supplies private label products. The company sells its products through a network of mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, national department stores, variety store and drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, restaurants, bars, hotels, and other retail outlets. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

