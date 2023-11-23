Financial Analysis: TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFI International and Knight-Swift Transportation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TFI International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 194.38 Knight-Swift Transportation $7.43 billion 1.13 $771.33 million $2.32 22.35

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Knight-Swift Transportation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TFI International and Knight-Swift Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Knight-Swift Transportation 5.41% 6.03% 3.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TFI International and Knight-Swift Transportation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Knight-Swift Transportation 0 4 12 0 2.75

Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus target price of $63.19, indicating a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than TFI International.

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Knight-Swift Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Knight-Swift Transportation pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats TFI International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. This segment operated an average of 18,110 tractors, which comprised 16,228 company tractors and 1,882 independent contractor tractors, as well as 74,779 trailers. The LTL segment provides regional transportation services through a network of approximately 110 service centers; and offers national coverage through partner carrier outside the network. This segment operated an average of 3,176 tractors and 8,431 trailers. The Logistic segment offers brokerage and other freight management services through third-party transportation providers and equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transportation services, including freight through third-party intermodal rail services on trailing equipment, such as containers and trailers on flat cars; and drayage services. This segment operated an average of 613 tractors and 11,786 intermodal containers. The company also provides repair and maintenance shop, equipment leasing, warranty, and insurance services; and warehousing and driving academy services, as well as manufactures trailer parts. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer and paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.