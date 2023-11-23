Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

